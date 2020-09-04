Defying Hollywood’s odds! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for more than 30 years — and appear to be more in love than ever.

The twosome first crossed paths when Bacon, who is seven years older than Sedgwick, was doing a play in the ‘70s.

“A little girl was in there who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, ‘You liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,’ and it was Kyra,” he recalled on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2014. “She was a little girl, yeah, she was 12 years old.”

A decade later, the pair worked together in 1987 on the PBS film Lemon Sky.

“He definitely wasn’t my type,” Sedgwick told Redbook 2008. “In fact, I vividly remember looking at his butt when he walked away after we first met and thinking, ‘Well, I guess some girls like that.’”

The Closer actress clearly had a change of heart, marrying the Footloose star on September 4, 1988.

“When we first got together, she was more the messy one. But when I left home, I was an absolute slob. I lived in a pigsty. My first apartment was a roach-filled disaster,” Bacon told Glamour in 2019. “Through the years I’ve tried to get the chaos out of [my home] because my work life is chaotic. She’s moved in that direction too. I still don’t really like to make the bed, because we’re going to get in it in another 12 hours, but she really, really likes a made bed. I’ll do it, but she does a little bit more of that, and I do a little more fixing stuff.”

The duo welcomed son Travis in 1989 and daughter Sosie in 1992.

“She’s made a lot more sacrifices than I’ve made. Kyra felt really strongly that, when she started to have children, she needed to be there for them,” the actor told the magazine. “In many cases, because of the kids, she would make decisions careerwise that weren’t the best for her career. We kept staying in New York because we wanted to raise them in New York, but there was more work in Los Angeles. Then when The Closer came along [in 2005] — I don’t even look at this as a sacrifice — but the kids were still in high school or junior high and she had this opportunity to go out to California and to be a lead in a TV show. I said, ‘Listen, I’ll stay with the kids.’”

During the same interview, Sedgwick gushed about Bacon, noting that he was the one who encouraged her to start directing.

“It really is amazing that he saw in me something that I just didn’t have the confidence to wrap my arms around,” she explained. “It really wouldn’t have happened unless he kept pounding the table. So when the opportunity to direct Story of a Girl came up, I raised my hand. It’s been really a life-changer for me. I love it. I feel like it’s something I’ve always been meant to do, and he saw that before I did. I think that’s amazing.”

Scroll through for more on Bacon and Sedgwick’s love story:

