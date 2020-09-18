Once upon a time, if you wanted to make a wager on sports, you’d have to do it on a weekend away in Las Vegas. You would have to prepare for months in advance, save up all your money and get a crew together. Then, almost always, that weekend would end with you having no money left, the feeling of regret because of something stupid you did, plus a bad hangover from all those $50 fishbowl drinks you chugged.

Thankfully, the days of having to associate sports betting with the feeling of self-pity are over! Online sports gambling is finally legal in the United States, with 19 states having legalized bets via desktop and mobile apps, with more states soon to follow.

This sudden shift in the way fans can now place a bet now makes it easier than ever before to get involved in the world of sports gambling. A recent study has shown, over 35 million Americans will make their first bet on sports within the next three years, and with the plethora of new sportsbooks out there wanting to get your business, there really is no better time to get involved!

Online sports analytics site Dimers.com show us why you should be sitting up and taking notice:

Free Money

If someone came up to you on the streets of Las Vegas and offered you free money, chances are it would be way too good to be true. However, in the world of online sports gambling, this is the real deal!

Online sportsbooks are popping up everywhere. Whether it be locally established names like FanDuel and DraftKings, or overseas brands like Unibet, William Hill and Bet365, everyone is trying to plant their flag down in the American market.

This competition is resulting in some fantastic opportunities for fans who are joining these books for the very first time, with some sites offering up to an extra $1,000 just for signing up and making a deposit.

Dimers.com has taken the hard work out of knowing where to find the best value and ongoing offers by centralizing the best and most trusted sportsbooks online via the Dimers.com ‘Best Books’ page. These offers are updating regularly, so it’s always good to keep tabs to find the best value.

Turn Knowledge Into Cash

We’ve all spent those long Sundays on the couch watching NFL with friends or family where there’s always one guy who thinks they’re the expert on all things sports. Now is the time for them to put their money where their mouth is and to turn that knowledge into cash.

Online sportsbooks offer extensive market odds on almost all aspects of all the big games, besides the traditional Moneyline, Over/Under and Spread markets. Want to make a bet on who will score the first touchdown? You can do that. Want to wager how many yards Lamar Jackson will rush? Yep, you can do that too. The Dimers.com BetHub contains all the top picks for upcoming games, including player prop probabilities. Sports betting adds a whole new dimension to those NFL Sundays where you can finally make that expert on the couch that eats and drinks everything in sight, useful!

We are entering a golden age of online sports gambling where the power is completely in your hands. Don’t sleep on the opportunity to make some serious money, all while having fun from the comfort of your own living room. Dimers.com will be there with you every step of the way.

