Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

5 Prodigal Son Theories About What's Ahead in the Season Finale

By Celebrity News Wire on April 21, 2020

Tom Payne, Prodigal Son | Photo Credits: Barbara Nitke/FOX

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday's episode of Prodigal Son, "The Professionals." Read at your own risk!]

Well, well, well, look who got the cuffs slapped on him this time. Monday night's episode of Prodigal Son, titled "The Professionals," was a quadruple whammy as we found out

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story