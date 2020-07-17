5 Reasons Why Underground Is Still an Essential Watch





https://www.tvguide.com/news/tv-throwback-best-shows-to-rewatch/" data-image-filename="tv-throwback-package-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/06/19" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">

Back when Underground, the thrilling slavery escape drama that ran for an entirely too-short two-season run on WGN America, premiered in 2016, Black audiences were in no way starved for portrayals of that dark chapter in history. In 2012, the imaginative Django Unchained hit theaters. One year

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com