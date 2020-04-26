- You are here:
- Home
- /
- 5 Theories About What's Ahead in Prodigal Son's Season Finale
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
5 Theories About What's Ahead in Prodigal Son's Season Finale
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the penultimate episode of Prodigal Son, "The Professionals." Read at your own risk!]
The penultimate episode of Prodigal Son's first season, titled "The Professionals," was a quadruple whammy. We found out some terrible news about Eve (Molly Griggs), sat
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries