5 Things to Know About JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg

Introducing Jack Schlossberg! The 27-year-old grandson of the late John F. Kennedy went viral on social media after speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 18.

Twitter users thirsted over Schlossberg’s good looks — and uncanny resemblance to his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. — as he and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, endorsed Joe Biden for president in a two-minute video message.

“Sixty years ago, in a crowded L.A. stadium, my father accepted the Democratic nomination for president,” Caroline, 62, said while sitting beside her only son with husband Edwin Schlossberg. “He challenged Americans to look to the future, to join him on a journey toward a new frontier.”

Jack continued, “It was a call to the young at heart, regardless of age or party. Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960. And once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come.”

The New York City native said that the 2020 election “will define” his generation for “the rest of our lives” before discussing issues such as climate change, racial injustice, health care and economics.

Later on Tuesday, he wrote via Instagram that being featured at the DNC was “an honor.”

Jack is the youngest child of the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and the designer, 75, who married in July 1986. His sisters are actress Rose Schlossberg and journalist Tatiana Schlossberg.

Jack was born John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, named after his maternal great-grandfather, Wall Street stockbroker John Vernou Bouvier III. He got his nickname from the 35th president, who was assassinated in November 1963. He is the only surviving male descendant of JFK’s immediate family.

The DNC was not Jack’s first time making a public appearance. He previously attended the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom dinner and joined his mom in Japan when she served as ambassador from 2013 to 2017, among other appearances.

Scroll down for five things to know about the political scion!

