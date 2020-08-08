5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (August 8)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week:

Los Tigres del Norte want you to vote

This week, Los Tigres del Norte helped kick off the new Voto Latino campaign, encouraging Latinos who are eligible to vote in the U.S. to get to the polls during elections. On a video message posted on August 3rd, one year after the El Paso shooting, where 23 Latinos were killed, the Regional Mexican group said: “Today we want to turn our pain into action.” They also urged their fans to visit votolatino.org/elpaso to make donations and register to vote in November. Watch the full video below:

International Day of Perreo

In celebration of their new album Viva El Perreo, reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy declared August 7 as the International Day of Perreo. “We are very proud of this new album. We are grateful to everyone who participated in the creation of each song, and we are very excited to be able to celebrate this release with all of our fans, who have been joining us since day one. We want everyone to enjoy it and join us today in our celebration of ‘Dia Internacional Del Perreo,’” they said in an official statement. Jowell & Randy discussed their new album, favorite tracks, and having Bad Bunny as a producer in an exclusive Billboard interview here.

New music on Mariah’s 21st birthday

For her 21st birthday on Friday, August 7th, blossoming urbana Mariah dropped a special gift for her fans. The Miami-based singer, who rose to fame with her infectious “Perreito,” dropped the official music video for “Tu Castigo,” in collaboration with Lyanno. The sultry trap-infused reggaeton is about a man and woman who are seeking revenge on their exes. “Your punishment will be sleeping with someone else wanting to be with me,” the unapologetic chorus says. “Tu Castigo” is part of Mariah’s debut EP Normal, which dropped July 31st under Universal Music. Watch the official video below.

Hispanic Heritage Awards 2020

Earlier this week, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) unveiled exciting news for the upcoming 33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards. Presented by Target, the awards, which recognize the contributions and accomplishments of Latino leaders in various fields while celebrating cultural pride and the great promise to America, will be broadcast on October 6 on PBS stations and streamed on PBS.org. Unlike previous years, this year’s ceremony will not be live but will count with filmed performances and honorees segments.

“More than ever, it’s important to shine the spotlight on the tremendous value Latinos provide this great country we all share, especially during this pandemic which has tragically impacted the Latino community and other communities of color at a higher rate,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President, and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in an official statement. This year’s honorees, performers, hosts, and additional information will be announced in the months to come.

Meet Rising Latinx Artist Jessenia

From social media influencer to up-and-coming music star, Jessenia has signed a deal with EQ Distro, an independent music distribution company under the Roc Nation Label. The New York-based artist with proud Ecuadorian roots presented her latest production dubbed “Phoenix.” On her Instagram account, where she amassed over three million followers, she elaborated that “the intent was to finally close the chapters on exes who have haunted me with so much pain, to look at the lessons, and move forward so I could heal and in the process help others heal too.” Jessenia plans to work on music in English and Spanish, paying tribute to her Hispanic heritage. Listen below:

The post 5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (August 8) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.