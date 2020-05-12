- You are here:
- Home
- /
- 6 Shows Like Netflix's Outer Banks That You Should Watch If You Like Outer Banks
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
6 Shows Like Netflix's Outer Banks That You Should Watch If You Like Outer Banks
Although Netflix hasn't released any viewership numbers for Outer Banks, the sun-soaked teen drama that pits the haves against the have-nots on the beautiful, humid coast of North Carolina, the series has been featured among the most-watched shows on the streaming service since its debut in
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries