www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GC68w9tvv6I\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Outer Banks | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/GC68w9tvv6I" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
If you've already soaked up all the sun and soap from Outer Banks, Netflix's teen drama that pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, you're not alone. A lot of viewers blew right through the insanity of John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends' search for lost
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment