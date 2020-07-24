6 Shows Like Outer Banks You Should Watch While Waiting for Season 2

By Celebrity News Wire on July 24, 2020

Outer Banks | Photo Credits: Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GC68w9tvv6I\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Outer Banks | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/GC68w9tvv6I" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

After making us wait on pins and needles for the last few months, Netflix has finally renewed the soapy teen drama Outer Banks for Season 2. The show, which pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, stepped up earlier this year as a virtual vacation amid the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story