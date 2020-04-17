7 Shows Like Bosch That Aren't Bosch That You Should Watch If You Like Bosch
Have you been given a proper BOSCHING? Bosch, Amazon's adaptation of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, details the life of Los Angeles homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Fans have flocked to the crime drama for its authentic portrayal of the police,