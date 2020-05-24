Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

7 Shows Like Netflix's Sweet Magnolias You Should Watch If You Like Sweet Magnolias

By Celebrity News Wire on May 24, 2020

Justin Bruening and Joanna Garcia Swisher, Sweet Magnolias | Photo Credits: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/TEgrH93KLgY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"SWEET MAGNOLIAS | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/TEgrH93KLgY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you've been swept up by Netflix's new series  Sweet Magnolias, you're definitely not alone. The show, which stars Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, a soon-to-be divorced mom of three who is attempting to pick up the pieces of her life after her husband (Chris Klein) leaves her for a younger woman

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story