7 Shows Like Outer Banks You Should Watch While You Wait for Season 2

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GC68w9tvv6I\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Outer Banks | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/GC68w9tvv6I" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
After torturing us for many months, Netflix renewed the soapy teen drama Outer Banks for Season 2. The show, which pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, was a sweet relief when it came out in April as a virtual vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic, so
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment