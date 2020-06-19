



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/sfzLuv60G70\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Bob Hearts Abishola\u2019s Gina Yashere Judges 2020 Pop Culture | Tiger King, TikTok","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/sfzLuv60G70 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Even before protests over the latest killing of a Black citizen by a police officer prompted global protests, turning on the TV to watch the news meant up-to-the-minute updates on the devastation caused by COVID-19 -- a guaranteed way to plunge into a pool of upsetting information. One good hack for

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com