7 Tips to Prevent and Treat Forehead Wrinkles

Forehead wrinkles can be annoying, unsightly reminders of the inevitable aging process, but they are even more front and center these days because of those never-ending Zoom meetings and consternation our faces display from the additional stress of the COVID pandemic! In this week’s column, I reached out to the nation’s best and brightest aesthetic minds to get their professional opinions on the best ways to prevent and treat forehead wrinkles!

1. Barrier Protection

“Big hats are one of the easiest and least expensive ways to prevent forehead wrinkles,” notes plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “I always wear one while hiking and recommend them to my patients as a very simple measure to guard against the sun damage that causes the signs of premature skin aging like wrinkles!”

2. Sun Block

“Prevent developing forehead wrinkles by using a high quality sunblock so you don’t get exposed to wrinkling-causing sun damage,” recommends dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson of Modern Dermatology. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure! My personal favorite sun protection product is Sheer SPF 56 Sunscreen Stick from Skin Better. It’s a mineral sunscreen that is both effective and elegant so women love it!”

3. Face Shields

“Kill two birds with one stone,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Emily Perbellini. “Face shields protect you from COVID and if they have UV blocking, then they also protect your forehead from damaging UV rays, so they prevent forehead wrinkles. I always wear the Full Lux Clear Shield from BlueStone Sun Shields when I’m out running errands, when I’m exercising outdoors, and when I’m treating patients!”

4. Retinols

The nightly use of over-the-counter retinols improve skin quality and collagen so fine lines on the forehead are softened,” says dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu of The Derm Institute. “Better still, retinols prevent fine lines and they are a treatment for wrinkles. Apply a pearl-sized amount of a retinol cream to your forehead every single night and in just six to eight weeks you’ll see a significant difference with unwanted facial wrinkles. Try Retinol Complex 1.0 from SkinMedica – it’s a top choice amongst dermatologists and it pairs well with laser treatments and injectables!”

5. Laser Facials

“A Fire & Ice Laser Facial using the Cynosure Elite iQ is my ‘go-to” for the prevention and treatment of forehead wrinkles,” says aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “Laser facials stimulate collagen production to minimize unsightly horizontal lines on the forehead and vertical frown lines. Get a laser facial every four to six weeks to keep your skin beautifully toned!”

6. Fraxel

“I personally love Fraxel for those pesky, superficial forehead wrinkles that you see every time you look in the mirror,” says Meg Driscoll, CEO and Founder of EvolveMKD. “I also love the fact that while a Fraxel treatment minimizes the appearance of my wrinkles, my skin tone and texture is also getting a tune up! A Fraxel treatment coupled with Botox injections go a long, long way in the fight against frustrating forehead wrinkles!”

7. Speaking of Botox … Neuromodulators!

We know from recent consumer research that a top concern worldwide is upper facial and wrinkles, which includes forehead lines,” says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. “Botox Cosmetic is the first approved product of its kind FDA approved for use to improve the appearance of moderate to severe forehead headlines in adults. This is due to our commitment to better understanding our consumers and their aesthetic wants and needs and providing them with treatments that work.”

So just as some of the nation’s top aesthetic experts explain, forehead wrinkles are now preventable and treatable. You can fight them by using these sun protection measures, energy-based device treatments or via the most common aesthetic treatment in the world these days – Botox!

