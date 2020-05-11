8 Action Movies to Watch on Netflix if You Liked Extraction
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
8 Action Movies to Watch on Netflix if You Liked Extraction
Sometimes all you want from a movie is to drift away from your problems and immerse yourself in a film that cost $60 million to make, with about one percent of that going to developing a story and the rest going toward controlled explosions, blood squibs, and fake -- but extremely realistic! --