8 Shows Like Suits That You Should Watch If You Like Suits





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/enjeqQYMfSA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Suits Stars Reveal Favorite Harvey and Donna Moments","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/enjeqQYMfSA " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you miss Suits, USA's fan-favorite legal drama that came to a close after nine seasons last year, you're not alone. Starring Gabriel Macht as the arrogant but oh-so charming lawyer Harvey Specter, and Patrick J. Adams as his brilliant but fraudulent protégé Mike Ross, the show defied all

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com