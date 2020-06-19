8 Shows Like Sweet Magnolias You Should Watch If You Like Sweet Magnolias

By Celebrity News Wire on June 19, 2020

Justin Bruening and Joanna Garcia Swisher, Sweet Magnolias | Photo Credits: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/TEgrH93KLgY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"SWEET MAGNOLIAS | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/TEgrH93KLgY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Sweet Magnolias is Netflix's version of a Hallmark movie, complete with charm, swoon-worthy romance, and second chances at love, only it's better because it stretches across 10 episodes. The binge-worthy series stars Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, a soon-to-be divorced mom of three who is

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story