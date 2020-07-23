www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/TEgrH93KLgY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"SWEET MAGNOLIAS | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/TEgrH93KLgY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Sweet Magnolias, which debuted on Netflix in May, is full of swoon-worthy romance, Southern charm, and second chances at love. It's the streaming service's version of a Hallmark movie, only it's better because it's an ongoing series that was just renewed for a second season. And thank god for that,
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment