- You are here:
- Home
- /
- 9-1-1 Boss Previews 'Dark' Days Ahead for One Fan-Favorite Character
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
9-1-1 Boss Previews 'Dark' Days Ahead for One Fan-Favorite Character
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday's episode of 9-1-1, "Seize the Day." Read at your own risk!]
The midseason premiere of 9-1-1 was a relatively upbeat affair -- at least, by this disaster procedural's standards -- but things are about to get pretty grim for at least one
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries