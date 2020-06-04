- You are here:
- Home
- /
- 9-1-1 Lone Star's Brian Michael Smith: Black, Trans, and the Face of Pride 2020
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
9-1-1 Lone Star's Brian Michael Smith: Black, Trans, and the Face of Pride 2020
Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star balances a juggling act with the character Paul Strickland, played by Brian Michael Smith. Paul, like the actor who plays him, is a transgender man -- a fact that's both important to Paul's story and just as often, not. Paul is a firefighter, and it's fair to say that if any
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries