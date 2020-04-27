- You are here:
- Home
- /
- 9-1-1's Oliver Stark Teases Train Derailment in Season 3 Finale: 'It's Going to Be Bigger Than Anything We've Done'
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
9-1-1's Oliver Stark Teases Train Derailment in Season 3 Finale: 'It's Going to Be Bigger Than Anything We've Done'
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of 9-1-1, "The One That Got Away." Read at your own risk!]
Buck (Oliver Stark) was in for quite a wake-up call on Monday night's episode of 9-1-1. After tag-teaming with Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to save a deaf woman from a burning apartment
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries