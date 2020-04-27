Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

9-1-1's Oliver Stark Teases Train Derailment in Season 3 Finale: 'It's Going to Be Bigger Than Anything We've Done'

By Celebrity News Wire on April 27, 2020

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1 | Photo Credits: Jack Zeman / FOX

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of 9-1-1, "The One That Got Away." Read at your own risk!]

Buck (Oliver Stark) was in for quite a wake-up call on Monday night's episode of 9-1-1. After tag-teaming with Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to save a deaf woman from a burning apartment

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story