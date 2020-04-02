- You are here:
- Home
- /
- 90 Day Fiancé Is Airing a Quarantine Spin-Off, Because of Course
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
90 Day Fiancé Is Airing a Quarantine Spin-Off, Because of Course
As always, 90 Day Fiancé is giving us what we didn't know we needed, this time in the form of a new five-part spin-off titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which premieres on TLC on Monday, April 20. In a way, the cast members, who typically start their romances virtually and are skilled at
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries