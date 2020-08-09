90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Celebrates ‘Wild’ 3rd Anniversary With Jay

Nothing beats a failure but a try. 90 Day Fiancé alums Ashley Martson and Jay Smith celebrated their third anniversary after reconciling earlier this year following a rocky period in their relationship.

Martson, 34, shared a series of throwback photos via Instagram on Saturday, August 8, from the couple’s wedding in May 2018.

“It’s been a wild 3 years but here we are celebrating,” the TLC personality captioned the post. “I love you so much! Happy anniversary.”

The duo appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2018. Martson met Smith, 22, when she traveled to his native Jamaica for a friend’s wedding. After she returned to Pennsylvania, Smith reached out to her on social media. The pair began dating and Smith proposed when Martson visited him in Jamaica.

But it wasn’t quite paradise for the duo. Martson filed for divorce in January 2019 after eight months of marriage. However, she withdrew her filing less than two weeks after submitting the paperwork. The duo made amends, but the reality star filed for a second time after Smith was allegedly unfaithful to her. Three months later, she took out a restraining order against him.

The bartender dropped the protective order and her divorce filing in July 2019. The twosome reunited for a second time but split after Smith allegedly got another woman pregnant. He denied the claim to Us Weekly in January saying that “no one is pregnant.”

Us broke the news in March that the pair had reconciled yet again. An insider said at the time that Smith “has moved back in” with Martson, adding that they are “working things out and [back] together.”

Days later, the couple opened up in a YouTube video about their decision to keep fighting for their marriage.

“I feel, like, if you have trouble in your marriage or your relationship and you choose to try it again, you have to tell yourself before you get back in that relationship that ‘the past is the past,’” Martson said. “You chose to forgive for what they did in the past.”

She added, “So you need to remember that, because obviously our minds wonder about things and we just have to tell ourselves, ‘Hey, listen. You forgave. So, the past is the past.’”

Smith, for his part, explained that it was important for him to look past their issues and focus on their future.

“At the end of the day, I came here for her,” he said at the time. “I don’t want to come to America and be with somebody else. I wanna be with her. So, I choose to fight for my relationship because I want to be in her life, I want to be there [for] her hard times and I want [her] to be there for my hard times as well.”

