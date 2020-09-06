Seeking help. Kalani Faagata and husband Asuelu Pulaa turned to couples therapy on the Sunday, September 6, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, in hopes of salvaging their marriage after reaching their “breaking point.”

Emotions were all over the place when the duo returned home to Utah after visiting Asuelu‘s mother, Lesina, and sister Tammy in Washington. Kalani, 31, vented to her loved ones, admitting she and Asuelu had been “avoiding” talking.

“If we get divorced, I want to know we tried everything we possibly could,” Kalani explained following the explosive money fight. “I can’t keep living like this.”

Asuelu, 24, later pulled Kalani for a chat and agreed the drama is way worse when “family gets involved,” making it unbearable for them to be in each other‘s presence at times. In her confessional, Kalani said it felt like she and Asuelu couldn‘t “stand each other” at the moment, which made her very uneasy.

The mom of two explained to Asuelu how important it is for their sons, Oliver and Kennedy, to see a “healthy” relationship growing up. Kalani said she didn’t believe they would “stay married” if things didn’t start improving — and soon.

He was willing to compromise by meeting with a therapist, but he wanted someone who would also understand his point of view and culture. Kalani said that was fine with her, adding it would be his “last chance” to right past wrongs.

While sitting down with Dr. Matt Eschler and a translator named Ilena for the therapy session, they reflected on what happened during the August 23 episode.

Kalani said her sister-in-law and mother-in-law’s remarks deeply upset her, as well as the way Asuelu reacted to the family feud, which happened after she didn’t agree to give them money to send back home to their brood in Samoa.

The therapist said Kalani came from an Egalitarian culture, while he came from a culture where women serve men. He suggested they both get a notebook and decide on ways to run their household together. In his confessional, the therapist also noted they need to iron those issues out, or they would be “happier apart.”

At the end of the episode, Kalani said she would “try” to make amends with his family, while letting it be known she won’t tolerate any disrespect from them.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.

