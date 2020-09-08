Baby fever? 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) hinted she and husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are considering having another child after welcoming son Shai in April. The season 3 alum spilled tea about her family plans while chatting with fans during a new Q&A on Instagram.

When asked if baby No. 2 would be coming in the near future, the TLC personality, 32, wrote “maybe” alongside a photo of her and Shai cuddling at home on Tuesday, September 8. It looks like Loren is still open to the possibility after previously saying she “absolutely” wants to have more kids when the time is right.

Back in April, Loren said she and her beau, 32, wanted to “enjoy [their] exhaustion and Shai for a little while” before they would expand their brood.

The brunette beauty has been cherishing watching her baby boy reach new milestones in recent months. While catching up with her followers, she offered guidance for first-time mothers.

“Don’t take advice unless you ask for it! There is NO right or wrong! Whatever works for you, that’s right! And remember you are strong! And it’s ALL WORTH IT!” Loren shared.

Just one day ago, the reality star was an open book about her postpartum journey while posting a selfie showing off her post-baby body. “When you’re 4.5 months postpartum and finally fit into your shorts and feel good and then you see your husband’s tuchus photobombs you. Typical,” she wrote.

The lovebirds have quite the love story to tell Shai when he grows up. Loren and Alexei first crossed paths during her 2013 Birthright trip, which they opened up about on the series. They married in America in 2015 and again in Israel in 2016.

By October 2019, the dynamic duo was over the moon to announce they were expecting their first child. “We cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!” she revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “The fact that it happened in Israel makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

After Shai’s arrival, Loren dealt with haters leaving cruel comments on photos of her son, but she refused to let the remarks get under her skin. “When it comes to me, I can handle it,” she exclusively told In Touch in May. “I laugh it off because I’m genuinely a happy person, but bring my baby into it … wrong mom to mess with.”

The post 90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She and Husband Alexei Are Considering Baby No. 2 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.