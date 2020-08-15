Babies on the brain! 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger revealed she’s got a case of baby fever just five days after returning home to the United States following her five-month extended vacation with fiancé Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) in Morocco.

“My sister just gave birth to her firstborn baby, Adrianna [heart eyes emojis]. I am so in love with this little baby! Just gives me so many memories of May when she was just born [smiling face with hearts emojis] [heart eyes emojis] [red heart emoji],” Nicole, 26, captioned a sweet snap with her newborn niece. She added the hashtag, “#babyfever.”

The Florida native seems like she’s ready for baby No. 2, as she is already a mom to 5-year-old daughter May from a previous relationship. She’s been open about wanting to have a child with Azan, 29, which is why she sent fans into a frenzy when she sparked pregnancy rumors with her long-distance love in June while they were self-quarantining with each other in his native country.

“No, I am not pregnant,” Nicole told her followers one day after posting a photo of an ultrasound on her Instagram feed with no caption. “Sorry for the confusing post. Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Peace and love to all.”

Even though she debunked the rumors, fans felt it was plausible that Nicole could have been expecting at the time since she had been spending a lot of time with Azan. The TLC star traveled to Morocco in March right before the global coronavirus pandemic hit a peak. The Moroccan government closed its borders and set a travel ban, essentially leaving Nicole “stuck” in the country. Thankfully, Nicole’s daughter was being cared for by her mom, Robbalee Nafziger, in the states.

On August 9, Nicole was finally able to travel back home on an approved flight for Americans who were stranded abroad due to the pandemic. She documented her trip on social media, which consisted of two flights: one from Morocco to New York City, and then from New York City to Florida.

When fans called out Nicole for holding her newborn niece after traveling for so long without self-quarantining for 14 days, she set the record straight in the comments.”I got tested before holding my niece,” Nicole clarified.

