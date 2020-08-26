Can you blame Nicole Nafziger for being tired of criticism about her relationship with fiancé Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni)? The 90 Day Fiancé star was seemingly over it when another TLC fan left a hateful comment about her romance on Tuesday, August 25. After spending the previous day responding to theories that her man is already married to someone else, she decided to clap back.

“Nicole, your relationship will never progress with Azan. See, [in] Islam, your zina relationship is haram, and he is a disgrace to [publicly] air it. Just to let you know how us Moroccans/Muslims think. The Moroccan culture thinks so badly of women like you. If it isn’t halal, it won’t last,” the Instagram user wrote. The word “zina” refers to relationships that include premarital or extramarital sex. Calling it “haram” means that it’s forbidden under Islamic law, which is the same as saying it isn’t “halal.”

Nicole, 26, wasn’t interested in parsing the details of her romance, however, especially when it comes to Islamic law. The Christian made it clear in 2019 that neither of them plan to convert, and it seems she’s sticking to that. Instead, she simply clapped back, “Don’t judge me … as you would not like to be judged.”

Ever since the Happily Ever After alum got back from Morocco, where she was visiting her fiancé before the coronavirus crisis greatly limited travel in or out of the country, she’s been particularly active on social media. That includes not only sharing updates about how she and her family are doing, but defending herself and her relationship. She also sparked rumors that she and Azan, 29, would soon be taking the next step in starting a family.

“My sister just gave birth to her firstborn baby, Adrianna,” she wrote on Instagram with heart-eyes emojis on August 14. “I am so in love with this little baby! Just gives me so many memories of May when she was just born.” In the hashtags, she added that her new niece was giving her “#babyfever.”

Though a source told In Touch in April that Nicole and Azan don’t have any immediate plans to tie the knot, they’ve talked a lot about marriage and kids. The American’s daughter, May, already calls her mom’s fiancé “daddy,” and the couple plans to keep growing their family. In an Instagram Q&A with fans in May 2019, she revealed they “want two more kids together.” For now, they’re in no rush.

