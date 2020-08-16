Syngin Colchester opened up about his marriage to Tania Maduro while reuniting with his friends on the Sunday, August 16, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The season 5 star admitted he wondered if he “should’ve waited longer” to take the plunge with Tania because it all happened so fast.

Syngin, 30, was enjoying his night out with pals Andrew and James when the topic came up. The guys reflected on Syngin and Tania’s whirlwind romance, revealing it was surprising to see them get serious.

“You brought Tania home from the bar one night and then Tania decided to move in with [us], myself and Dylan,” Andrew pointed out, noting she lived with them for two months. Andrew said there was a “lot of tension” because it wasn’t exactly a desirable environment for a woman, adding he didn’t “like” her at first.

Andrew later asked why Syngin rushed down the aisle with Tania, 30. “It was kind of a weird little emoji feeling. Sex was good,” Syngin shared. “We chatted good. I wanted some more … Good sex can make you feel in love.”

“I was in a lust bubble, but now I’m in the marriage bubble,” the TLC alum added. Andrew joked that he got a green card because of it, and Syngin said that was never his motive in getting close to Tania. “F–k a green card,” he added.

When asked about married life, Syngin looked overwhelmed. “I’m almost like am I even ready for this huge commitment?” he pondered. “I had 90 days to get married.”

Syngin’s biggest question was if he should have given their relationship more time to evolve before tying the knot. “I could be happier,” Syngin told his friends, revealing he was having so much fun he might “never go home [to America].”

“There’s a lot of ifs, buts and coconuts, but I don’t have the answer for all those things,” the TV personality said in his confessional.

Hopefully they were just in a rut!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

