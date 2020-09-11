Today marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The tragic event in American history is being commemorated with somber ceremonies remembering and honoring the men, women and children killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93. The coronavirus pandemic changed the way the commemoration event was put together this […]

The post 9/11 Anniversary: Don Mischer On “Emotional Journey” Of Commemoration Ceremonies & How Looking Back Can Help In These Uncertain Times appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.