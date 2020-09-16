Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have ended their engagement.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took it to Instagram to announce that she and her fiancé have “decided to call it quits” nearly two years after getting engaged.

“You’ve all been wondering…so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now…but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” Savannah began her breakup announcement.

“There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she continued.

TODD CHRISLEY VOICES HIS ‘CONCERN’ WITH DAUGHTER SAVANNAH’S NEW PIXIE HAIRCUT

The 23-year-old said that the past three years of her life have been “some of the best years.” However, she has decided to “trust that God has a far greater purpose for her life.”

“I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it,” she concluded. “Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing.”

The couple had started dating back in 2017 and got engaged on Dec. 24, 2019.

Nearly a year later — in Oct. 2019, the reality star revealed that they were “taking some steps back” in their relationship

The post A Hard Goodbye: Savannah Chrisley Ends Engagement With Nic Kerdiles appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.