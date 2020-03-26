- You are here:
- Home
- /
- A Million Little Things' David Giuntoli Is Not Optimistic About Eddie's Fate After That Finale Shocker
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
A Million Little Things' David Giuntoli Is Not Optimistic About Eddie's Fate After That Finale Shocker
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things. Read at your own risk!]
As promised, the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things started out as a happy affair and ended with an emotional gut punch that is going to have fans wringing their hands until
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries