A Second Devil Raises Hell in Lucifer Season 5 Trailer





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/3mTh2joPPj8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Lucifer Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/3mTh2joPPj8 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Holy hell, the trailer for Lucifer Season 5 is here! We were been kept in limbo after Season 4's huge cliffhanger, and the show has slowly but surely been releasing bits and pieces of what to expect from this next stretch of episodes. The good news is that our patience has finally been rewarded, and

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com