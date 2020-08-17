As the 2020 Democratic and Republican conventions unfold, one race will come more sharply into focus: the music race. Joe Biden has revealed his running mate, but has he selected a theme song? Will Donald Trump continue to keep using his already well-known music picks from the rally circuit, almost all of which have had […]

The post A Short History of 200 Years of Campaign Music: From the Apt to the Weird to the WTF appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.