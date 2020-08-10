Happily ever after! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were engaged, married and pregnant within two years — and they wouldn’t want it any other way.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Gift of Forgiveness author were first romantically linked in fall 2018 after being introduced by Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver. An insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time that the pair shared a “deep, religious connection,” and they are “perfect for each other.”

They announced their engagement in January 2019, just one year after Chris and ex-wife Anna Faris announced their split after eight years of marriage. “[Katherine] made her feelings clear to Chris from the get-go, and he’s completely on board, too. They’re both very family orientated people,” an insider told Life & Style about their quickie courtship.

The Passengers actor made it clear he was completely smitten over his new lady. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Chris wrote via Instagram along with a photo of the happy couple hugging. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Although the Lego Movie actor and Katherine’s romance moved quickly, there’s no tension with Anna. The exes welcomed son Jack in 2012. The House Bunny actress even publicly congratulated them on getting engaged.

“Chris and Anna share custody of Jack, so like any protective mom, Anna was slightly wary about introducing their son to someone new. But once she got to know Katherine that all changed,” an insider dished exclusively to Life & Style at the time. “Anna’s incredibly impressed with how amazing Katherine is with Jack and is relieved that Chris is in a relationship with a kind, loving woman.”

Chris and Katherine officially walked down the aisle in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch, a luxury 500-acre resort in Montecito, California. Katherine got married in a Giorgio Armani dress, which she completed with her mother’s veil for the special day, while Chris rocked a black tux by the same designer.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” the couple wrote on Instagram about their nuptials. “This morning, we feel nothing but blessed.”



Life & Style confirmed in April 2020 that the newlyweds were expecting their first child together. The A-list couple announced they welcomed their sweet daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, on August 10.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Chris wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Lyla’s tiny hand. “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

It’s been an amazing journey. Keep scrolling to see Chris and Katherine’s full relationship timeline!

The post A Timeline of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.