Production of “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan (“Dangal”) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (“Angrezi Medium”) has moved to Turkey, due to the continuing coronavirus crisis in India. “Laal Singh Chadha” is an official remake of Paramount Pictures’ 1994 Oscar-winner “Forrest Gump,” being produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. It is adapted by Atul […]

