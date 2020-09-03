EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Ambush, the Vietnam War action thriller toplined by Aaron Echkart. Cody Christian, Dermot Mulroney and Jason Genao have also joined the cast of the pic, which is co-written and to be directed by Mark Earl Burman (Dog Eat Dog). Principal photography is now set to begin […]

