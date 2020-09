Aaron Grissom, who appeared in Season 12 of Bravo’s Top Chef, has died in a motorcycle accident in Washington State at age 34. Grissom was killed on Tuesday when his motorcycle crashed in a roundabout. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, according to the […]

