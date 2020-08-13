Former football player Aaron Hernandez’s jailhouse lover Kyle Kennedy detailed his gruesome recovery from a freak bike accident on Instagram.

Kennedy, who is also known as “Pure,” uploaded several photos of himself in a hospital bed, his MRI scans, and his nasty scar on his back in early August — a couple of weeks after OK! first reported that he broke his spine and arm. Kennedy hit a car on his bike, and as a result, he broke his spine in three places. At the time, Kennedy was brought in for a seven-hour long surgery.

OK! was told that Kennedy’s recovery would take a long time, but luckily, it seems like Kennedy is slowly but surely on the mend from the tragic mishap.

Kennedy and Hernandez formed a relationship at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts, where they both were serving prison sentences.

In July 2020, Kennedy spoke out for the first time about his relationship with the late New Englands Patriot player in a REELZ special called Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All. “Aaron killed himself, you know that was my right-hand man,” he said. Kennedy also detailed what they did together, which included smoking, getting high, and listening to music. Kennedy called Hernandez “the most [loyal] person I’ve ever met.”

The former flames even wrote “letters back and forth to each other all day” while they were locked up. “We sold drugs every day, we did drugs every day,” he admitted.

In June 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Boston Bandits football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating Shaneah Jenkins, sister of the fiancée of Hernandez. In 2020, Hernandez also faced trial for the murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, who were killed outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

In 2017, Hernandez hanged himself in prison. The athlete — who was 27 years old when he died — passed away five days after he was acquitted of double-murder charges in the deaths of Furtado and de Abreu.

Kennedy — who was released from prison last year — told journalist Dylan Howard for his 2019 book Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields that Hernandez “used to tell [him] he had four murders.” Kennedy added, “He would just always, all the time joke around saying, ‘I got four bodies.’”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kennedy’s intense recovery.

