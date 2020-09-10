The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced its inaugural temporary exhibition will be a retrospective honoring Academy Award-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. The presentation will be on display in the museum’s Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Gallery, and will debut when the museum opens to the public on April 30, 2021. The temporary exhibition, celebrating the […]

