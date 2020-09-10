Legendary Oscar winning animation giant, Hayao Miyazaki is at the center of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures inaugural temporary exhibition when it opens to public (hopefully) on April 30, 2021. Previously announced for the honor , the Academy is now providing details of one of the key highlights initial visitors will experience when the […]

The post Academy Museum Stays On Target To Open April 30, Details Their First Exhibit Dedicated To Animation Legend Hayao Miyazaki appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.