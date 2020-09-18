ACM Awards Spark Sales Gains for Old Dominion, Eric Church & More

The Academy of Country Music Awards (Sept. 16) sparked sizable sales gains for the songs performed on the show, according to initial reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Collectively, the songs performed on the three-hour CBS-TV show sold 57,000 downloads in the U.S. on Sept. 16-17, up 544% compared to the 9,000 sold on Sept. 14-15.

The sales numbers include the original versions of songs covered on the show (such as Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” covered by Carrie Underwood) and those heard in part during medleys, but not the brand new Keith Urban and P!nk track “One Too Many,” which was released on the day of the awards.

Of the performed songs, the biggest seller on Sept. 16-17 was Old Dominion’s “One Man Band,” which was performed as part of an eight-song medley during the show. The track also took home an award that was presented on the broadcast for song of the year, while the band itself won the group of the year trophy.

“One Man Band” sold 9,000 downloads on Sept. 16-17 – an increase of 939% versus its sales of 1,000 on Sept. 14-15.

Other significant sellers from the show include Eric Church’s “Stick That In Your Country Song” (5,000; up 720%), Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” (3,000; up 69%), Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere,” featuring Gwen Stefani (3,000; up 286%), Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” (3,000; up 173%), Luke Combs’ “Better Together” (3,000; up 750%), Mickey Guyton’s “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” (3,000; up 5,179%) and Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” (3,000; up 5,398%).

News on any significant streaming gains for the performed songs will be reported in the coming days.

(The Academy of Country Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions, who share a parent company, MRC, with Billboard).

