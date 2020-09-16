If you missed partying at Bonnaroo this year, the festival is offering up a chance to enjoy some live music at home instead. Bonnaroo announced its Virtual Roo-Ality festival on Wednesday (Sept. 16). The free, three-day streaming event will run Sept. 24-26, and will feature Charli XCX on a panel, a new performance from Action Bronson, and many other appearances and sets.

The festival will also be showcasing some of the most memorable performances in its archives, including sets by Metallica, My Morning Jacket, the White Stripes, and more.

Virtual Roo-Ality kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET each day on Bonnaroo’s YouTube channel. See the lineup of artists below; the full schedule has not yet been announced.

Bonnaroo was originally rescheduled for Sept. 24-27, but the festival was canceled in June due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Organizers now plan to celebrate the annual event’s 20th anniversary next year with a return to the Farm June 17-20.

The post Action Bronson, Charli XCX & More to Appear at Bonnaroo’s ‘Virtual Roo-Ality’ Festival appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.