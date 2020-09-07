Actor Michael Rooker Had ‘Quite A Battle’ With Coronavirus

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker is the latest celebrity to have fallen ill with the deadly Coronavirus. In a Facebook post over the weekend, he said that it has been “quite a battle.”

“If y’all ain’t figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. And I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The actor also had a warning for people who refuse to wear a mask or follow social distancing guidelines.

“And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there ain’t a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level.”

Rooker also explained that after contracting the virus, he opted not to use any additional medication or vitamin supplements.

“I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed. In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact.”

But the actor did end off on a good note, stating that he has now fully recovered.

“So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight… but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system,” he concluded.

