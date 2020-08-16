Actress Josephine Langford

Josephine Langford is best known for her starring role as Tessa Young in the “After” film series. The Australian native saw her career take off in 2019 behind the adaptation of Anna Todd’s bestselling YA novels, which started out on the fan-fiction website Wattpad.

The 22-year-old actress, who is the younger sister of “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford, had an interest in music before taking her first acting classes at the age of 13. Some of her first acting credits were the horror film “Wish Upon” in 2017, as well as the short-lived TV adaption of “Wolf Creek.”

Langford will next star in the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix original film “Moxie.” Based on Jennifer Mathieu’s same-titled book and adapted by Tamara Chestna, “Moxie” tells the story of a girl from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school. Langford will play Emma, host of the school’s TV announcement program.

