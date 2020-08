Saba Sahar, the Afghan actress who became one of the country’s first female film directors and producers, has been hospitalized after a gun attack in Kabul. Per the BBC, Sahar’s husband Emal Zaki said she had been travelling to work on Tuesday when three gunmen opened fire on her car also containing two bodyguards, a […]

The post Afghan Actress & Director Saba Sahar Shot In Kabul Gun Attack appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.