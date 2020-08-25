Saba Sahar, an Afghan director, actor and activist, has reportedly been hospitalized after being shot by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. According to a report from the BBC, Sahar was in a car with several other passengers when three gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. Emal Zaki, Sahar’s husband, told the BBC that the […]

