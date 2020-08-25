Afghan Director Saba Sahar Hospitalized After Being Shot by Gunmen in Kabul

By Celebrity News Wire on August 25, 2020

Saba Sahar, an Afghan director, actor and activist, has reportedly been hospitalized after being shot by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. According to a report from the BBC, Sahar was in a car with several other passengers when three gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. Emal Zaki, Sahar’s husband, told the BBC that the […]

