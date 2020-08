Another live festival bites the dust. The American Film Institute announced Tuesday that its annual AFI Fest will go virtual as COVID-19 continues to affect Los Angeles. AFI officials detailed the decision to the Los Angeles Times. Instead of its September in-person premieres, AFI Fest will feature virtual events in October. The annual film festival, […]

The post AFI Fest Going Virtual For 2020 Edition appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.