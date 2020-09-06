AGC Studios’ ‘Geechee’ Suspends Production After Police Injure Crew Member

By Celebrity News Wire on September 6, 2020

Production has been suspended on AGC Studio’s film “Geechee” after Dominican police injured a crew member on the night of Sept. 2. Agents from the Dominican Drug Control Forces injured a crew member who was scouting locations for the film, according to a statement obtained by Variety from the Dominican production company Lantica Media. The […]

