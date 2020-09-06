Production has been suspended on AGC Studio’s film “Geechee” after Dominican police injured a crew member on the night of Sept. 2. Agents from the Dominican Drug Control Forces injured a crew member who was scouting locations for the film, according to a statement obtained by Variety from the Dominican production company Lantica Media. The […]

