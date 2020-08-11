Airbnb will offer a one-of-a-kind vacation spot with its latest rental listing: the world’s last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon. “Dust off those membership cards for a sleepover inside the world’s last BLOCKBUSTER. when you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to […]

